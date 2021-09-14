Victim speaks out: 19-year-old arrested for April shooting investigation

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for a shooting investigation that left an 18-year-old victim recovering for several months.

This comes just after Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said on Monday that a recent string of shootings is the work of violent local hybrid gangs. Kimble pleaded with the community, saying somebody has to speak for these victims.

The victim of this investigation was able to speak to officers himself.

On April 22, Killeen police dispatched to the 900 block of Brewster Avenue, after hearing three gunshots in the area. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The injured victim had been thrown out of a vehicle, and the suspects fled the scene. The victim was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

"After several months of recovery, the victim was able to finally talk to detectives about the incident," said Killeen police. "Through the investigation, detectives were able to determine that the victim was picked up in a vehicle by the suspect and two other occupants to purchase a handgun, when the suspect fired a gunshot towards the victim."

On Friday, Sept. 10, Demetris Donal Davis was charged with aggravated assault, bodily injury with a deadly weapon. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday at 8:50 a.m.

Davis was shortly thereafter located at the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive. He now remains in custody at Killeen City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing no other information is available at this time.