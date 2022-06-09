Stabbing victim hospitalized, suspect arrested: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas — An early morning stabbing has left one woman hospitalized - the male suspect now in custody, police said.

Around 5:40 a.m this morning, officers were dispatched to Baylor Scott and White Health on reports of a female stabbing victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the Temple Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect in the parking lot and detained him.

Police said the suspect had transported the victim to the hospital.

Authorities have since learned the incident first occurred at the 400 Block of South 7th Street.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.