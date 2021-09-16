VFW Post 4008 endows scholarship for Lake Belton High School seniors

BELTON, Texas — Members of Henry T. Waskow VFW Post 4008 presented Lake Belton High School with its first endowed scholarship.

Post commander Gary Leofsky and Quartermaster Larry Youngblood presented a check on Tuesday for $25,000 to the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation (BEEF) to endow a $1,000 annual scholarship.

The scholarship will go to a graduating senior who has a veteran in their family.

Lake Belton will add its first senior class next school year.

“We appreciate their desire to help our Belton ISD students be able to further their education after they leave our district,” said Andy Bass, vice president of development for BEEF. “They gave so much as soldiers and continue to give back to our community.”

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

