Veterans and active duty receive free lunch at The Carlson Law Firm annual Veteran’s Day Food Truck Rally

KILLEEN, Texas — Soldiers in the Killeen area are invited to The Carlson Law Firm's fifth annual Veterans Day Free Food Truck Rally.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 10. in The Carlson Law Firm's parking lot.

Veterans and those on active duty will be served a free lunch from food trucks at the event.

Those who attend will get to choose between Rib Tips & Catering, Korean Kravings, The German Food Trailer, or Soto's Pinchos.

The Carlson Law Firm will also have prize drawings and gift bags for those who attend.

“This is our fifth year celebrating the veterans in our community by providing a free lunch,” said Carlson Law Firm Managing Partner Craig Carlson. “We’re proud that we can say that we’ve consistently put on an event that honors and thanks the veterans in this community. We will continue to serve those who serve us.”

They ask that everyone who attends the event wears a mask and stays at least six feet from groups they did not come with.