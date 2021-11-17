Vehicle gets dragged for several yards after driver attempts to elude DPS Trooper

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A driver who attempted to elude a Texas DPS Trooper was dragged for several yards after being pinned between an 18-wheeler and a construction barrier wall.

The driver has been identified as 47-year-old Kenneth Wayne McVade Jr., of Manor, Texas.

The incident happened at approximately 10:18 a.m. on Nov. 16 on IH-14 at Nola Ruth Blvd.

The Trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens for a traffic stop but McVade accelerated and tried to escape.

McVade attempted to pass an 18-wheeler when his vehicle struck the rear axle of the semi-truck and was pinned between the truck and the construction barrier wall.

The vehicle was dragged for several yards and proceeded to flip onto its side when the barrier ended.

McVade was extracted from the vehicle by the DPS Trooper and was taken to Seton Medical Center for non-incapacitating injuries and was released and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana over 4 ounces.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

An investigation is still active and open.