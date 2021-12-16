Vaccination data from federal entities now included in CDC COVID-19 tracker

Information and data have constantly changed and been updated over the last year, as we continue to navigate through the pandemic. Now, the Centers for Disease control have added additional statistics that will have a huge impact on the fight against the Coronavirus.

In the recent update, the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker now includes data from the federal entities that weren't previously available to state and local health officials. Local health officials here said this new information will help paint a bigger picture.

In a year's time, constant Coronavirus facts and figures have been rolling out.

"You know, we started with really a virus it was brand new to the world," said Kelly Craine with the Waco/McClennan County Public Health District.

The CDC has added vaccination information from The Bureau Of Prisons, The Department of Defense, Indian Health Services, and the Veterans Health Agency.

Craine said, "For epidemiologists, referring to this, to understand what's going on throughout the nation makes a huge difference, you have the full effect. That's extremely important when you're wanting to share that information about getting vaccinated about why COVID is serious about how it can affect different populations."

The information helps local health officials target specific groups for vaccinations, too.

Dr. Amy Mersiovsky, the Director and Chair of the Nursing Department at Texas A&M Central Texas said, "It will help us get a better handle on how many people we have actually gotten vaccinated, and who we need to remind to come back and get their booster shots. So, I think it's a really important tool for epidemiologists and our public health groups and our infectious disease experts to know where we stand."

For those who are still hesitant, Mersiovsky hopes these additional statistics provide a sense of clarity.

"It helps us to keep us more informed, it makes sure that the CDCs accounts are more accurate, and will also help us here in Texas," said Dr. Mersiovsky. "We know is there still a lot of misinformation and disinformation out there. But this will show people that, you know, other people are comfortable. If they have a question, they need to talk to their health care professional. You know, Google will give o a lot of information. But Google may not give you the correct information or the information that's right for you."

This additional data also includes nationwide information about COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women. To look at the data yourself, click here.