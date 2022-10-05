Uvalde Foundation For Kids in Temple creates emergency fund for victims & families

TEMPLE, Texas — The Uvalde Foundation For Kids in Temple announced they now have an emergency assistance fund for school shooting victims and their families.

Funds have already been distributed to needy Uvalde families.

"Millions and millions of dollars that have been sent to support the families are still being tied up," said president Daniel Chapin. "They're still months away from application processes."

Chapin said while others waited to receive aid donated months ago by larger banks and institutions, the Uvalde Foundation for Kids Fund provided temporary aid to families who needed support right away.

"The utility bills can't wait, the counseling sessions can't wait, and the healing process is permanent," said Chapin.

The nonprofit foundation, will not only help those impacted by the Robb Elementary School shooting but for families throughout the nation struggling to make ends meet financially while healing through a violent traumatic event.

To donate please visit their website here.