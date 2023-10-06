United Way of Central Texas sees largest Day of Caring ever

TEMPLE, Texas — United Way of Central Texas brought back their annual Day of Caring for the 22nd year on Friday.

"This is biggest year ever. I have 420 volunteers today that's going to complete 34 projects. I have volunteers tomorrow that's going to complete another five projects," said Veshell Greene, VP of Resource Development at UWCT.

Non-profits say it meant a lot to them to see how many people showed up to help.

"One organization or one person can't do everything, but if everyone do something it can turn into a big thing in the end," said Earl Lloyd, Director of Churches Touch Lives for Christ.

Lloyd has been the Director of CTLC for two years. He said each year volunteers have come out and it's been really helpful.

"Things that need to be done around here that need to be done but just don't have the manpower to do such as cleaning, sorting, maintenance, a little bit of everything that has to be done," he said.

CTLC gives back to the community by providing food and clothes to those in need. Lloyd said he felt very fortunate to then have others give back to them.

"There's an old saying it takes a whole village to raise a child. Well, it takes a entire community to take care of an entire community," he said.

It was estimated volunteers completed $52,000 worth of volunteer work at all 34 project they completed.

"It's more than just giving your time. Your time is valuable, it has a number attached to it. But you get to work alongside your coworkers, you get to make new friends and you get to learn about the nonprofit organization you're volunteering at." Green said.

More volunteers will be heading out on Saturday to complete five additional projects.