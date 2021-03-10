United Way of Central Texas receiving water to help community after winter storms

The United Way of Central Texas is receiving some help in their efforts to help in response to last month's winter storms.

Jesus Bread of Life from New Jersey dropped off a donation of over twenty pallets of water and two pallets of diapers, adding to the five pallets of water that was dropped off by Amazon earlier in the week.

With so many people having water issues from last month's winter storms the United Way of Central Texas, as part of its Winter Recovery Fund is trying to help those who group in the community.

"In addition to them being without water, these local food pantries have given away a lot more water so their reserve has been deplenished and so we're able to help them rebuild that up," said Veshell Greene, Vice President, United Way of Central Texas

Community agencies such as the Salvation Army, Feed My Sheep, Killeen Food Care Center, Love of Christ and Churches Touching Lives for Christ will be picking up water to help in their food distributions.

Wilsonart in Temple is helping the United Way store the water until all is distributed.

The United Way of Central Texas wants others to consider donating to the Winter Recovery Fund by texting WINTERUWCT to 41444. 100% of all gifts will go directly to help local families and non-profits.