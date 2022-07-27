Unbound to open 'The Reagan' for teen girls who have been sexually exploited

Unbound Now set a goal to open a home called ‘The Reagan’.

A safe place for teen girls who have suffered from being sexually abused, exploited, or trafficked.

Now they are done remodeling and want to show off their new renovations.

It has taken around 18 months of hard work, but they say the extreme makeover is finally ready to help several young women in our area.

We cannot tell you where the home is for the safety of the girls but you can see new hardwood floors, new paint, bedrooms and more.

Program Director Hannah Murrey said most of the paint, building materials and labor were donated by the community and local businesses.

“We did not want the girls to come in and feel in an institution or something like that or something that was sterile and not inviting. Now we get to invite these girls into a place that feels like home, a place that you want to be,” said Murrey.

Murrey said they will also have staff in the home trained to help the girls with their trauma.

“The resources are really limited for this population of girls that have experienced this kind of trauma. That’s why we’re so excited for the Reagan. The Reagan is truly the only one of its kind in this area for girls who have been sexually exploited,” said Murrey.

This a project they have worked on for more than a decade and now they are happy to have a place with resources for these young ladies.