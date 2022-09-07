UMHB Young Conservatives of Texas brings annual 9/11 memorial back to campus

BELTON, Texas — The 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is just days away and a group of college students in Belton are making sure their peers never forget that historic day.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor chapter of Young Conservative of Texas set out 2,977 American flags by Luther Memorial.

"It's basically set up as remembering all the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks," UMHB YCT Executive Director William Travis said. "Each flag that you could see out here today represents one life that was lost during those attacks."

YCT has hosted the memorial every year since 2002, but this is the third year it has been on the UMHB campus. Travis said it's so important because a lot of these college students, including the ones who laid the flags down, were not even born yet when the attacks happened.

"I definitely grew up hearing about it, especially being born right after it happened," Travis said. "It's always something that was a part of my life. My parents would talk about how stuff was before or what's gone on since and I don't remember it or have an understanding of it because it was before I was born."

Travis said the memorial is meant to ensure we never forget the attack or the lives lost.

"At this point, we're going on two decades since the attacks and numbers or reading it starts to fade," he said. "By doing this, it's a visual reminder."

The memorial will remain on campus through Tuesday, September 13.