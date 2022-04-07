Ukrainian woman in Fort Hood organizes food fundraiser for families in Ukraine.

Watch
FORT HOOD, Texas — A Ukrainian-American, Anastasiia Brownson, recently began making traditional Ukrainian foods to sell. Whatever funds she raises, she plans to send them to families who need it most in Ukraine.

She is married to a Fort Hood soldier and is also a mother to a baby. Still, her connection to Ukraine is strong. It has only been a mere four years since she left her home country.

Currently, she sells tasty, cultural foods which you too can enjoy by visiting her Facebook page.

There you'll see what food she makes and an explanation of how the funds will positively impact families affected by Russia's war on Ukraine.

