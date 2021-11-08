TxDOT to temporarily shut down westbound lanes of I-14 in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will temporarily shut down all the westbound lanes of I-14 in Harker Heights beginning the night of Nov. 8.

Crews will close all westbound lanes of I-14 from Indian Trail to FM 2410 starting Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

The FM 2410 bridge will also be closed during the closure.

Westbound traffic on I-14 will exit Indian Trail and continue to the frontage road.

North and southbound traffic on FM 2410 will be directed to the frontage road.

The closures will allow crews to safely perform bridge panel installation.

The closure will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly through Wednesday morning.

The work is part of TxDOT's ongoing construction of a new west to east turnaround bridge at FM 2410.