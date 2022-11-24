Watch Now
Officials: 2-year-old killed in major crash on I-35 near Temple

All northbound lanes closed after accident involving at least four vehicles
Posted at 10:01 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 23:21:21-05

TEMPLE, Texas — One girl is dead and at least three people are hospitalized after a major crash Wednesday night outside Temple, fire officials said.

A spokesperson with Temple Fire & Rescue confirmed to 25 News the crash took the life of a 2-year-old girl.

Traffic on I-35 N froze to a standstill as at least three people were flown by helicopter to the hospital, officials said.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. outside the city limits between Temple and Troy, according to Temple police.

Officials are asking those traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday to find an alternative route, and delays on the interstate are expected to last at least two hours.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article.

