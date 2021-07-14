Watch
Two people were taken to the hospital after reported shooting in Killeen

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 15:31:27-04

KILLEEN, TX — Killeen Police were dispatched to the 4300 block of Old Florence Road on Wednesday, July 14, at 11:25 am in reference to a call regarding a shooting victim.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

Officers were also able to locate a man suffering from an injury from a vehicle crash. He was also transported to Baylor Scott & White.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating this incident and no other information was made available.

