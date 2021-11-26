Two people were displaced after structure fire in Killeen, no one was injured

KILLEEN, Texas — Two people have been displaced after a structure fire at 5703 Jim Avenue in Killeen.

At approximately 5:09 p.m. on Nov. 25, the Killeen Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined while the investigation is underway.

The fire originated in the back-room addition to the structure.

No one was injured.

There was only one person in the structure at the time of the fire and they were able to get out after hearing the smoke detector go off.

“We want to remind residents of the importance of operable smoke detectors,” Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said. “Please make sure to check the batteries in the fire alarms with the daylight-saving time change biannually, which is our recommended practice.”

The last unit cleared the scene at approximately 11:21 p.m. and the building inspector deemed the structure uninhabitable.

The Red Cross was called for the displaced family.