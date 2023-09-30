Two males arrested in aggravated assault investigation overnight: Temple Police Department

TEMPLE, Texas — Two male suspects have been arrested in an aggravated assault investigation overnight in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police identified 27-year-old Sebastian Drey Deleon, who authorities refer to as Drey, and 27-year-old Carmen Deleon as the suspects.

Officers said they responded to the incident in the 1100 block of South 55th Street around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

During their investigation, police said the two male suspects entered an establishment and started causing disturbances. Authorities said a bartender asked them to leave, prompting Carmen Deleon to draw a handgun and point it at the bartender. Carmen pulled the slide back, ejecting a full round and chambering another, according to police.

Police said the two suspects left the establishment in a black SUV traveling eastbound on Avenue L.

Officers said they located the SUV on Avenue K near 31st Street. When the responding officers activated their emergency lights and sires, they said the driver refused to stop. Police said the driver ran several stop signs before stopping at a gas station on 31st and Avenue M.

Police said the officer initiated a high-risk stop and identified the driver as Drey. Police said Drey approached the officers and posed a threat, causing the officers to tase and arrest him.

Carmen was subsequently arrested and police said they found a handgun on the floor of the SUV.

Police said they also found a bag and jar of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Authorities said Carmen Deleon was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Police said they charged Drey Deleon with evading arrest, resisting search and possession of marijuana under two ounces.

The department said no injuries were sustained.

This investigation is still underway by the Temple Police Department. Police said anyone with any information is encouraged to call the department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 to submit an anonymous report.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.