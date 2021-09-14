Two Live Oak Ridge Middle School students taken into custody for having weapon on campus

KILLEEN, Texas — Two Killeen ISD students were taken into custody Tuesday morning for having a weapon on campus.

In a letter to parents, Wanda Stidom, Principal of Live Oak Ridge Middle School, said KISD police and campus administration worked to confiscate the handgun.

Both students were taken into custody and were transported to the juvenile detention center.

They will be charged through the KISD Police Department and will face legal and school disciplinary consequences.

All students and staff are safe.

No other information was made available.

