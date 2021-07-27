Two indicted on Harker Heights High School parking lot shooting, murder of 19-year old

The Bell County Grand Jury indicted Ethan Trainer and Taja West on Wednesday, July 21, for charges of Murder in the April shooting of 19-year old Quinton Ford.

Authorities found Ford wounded in a wooded area near the parking lot of Harker Heights High School on Tuesday, April 20, after an argument between a group of people escalated and shots were fired.

Ford was taken to Seton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later that night by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

West and Trainer are being held at Bell County jail after being arraigned by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, both having a bond set at $1,000,000.