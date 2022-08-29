UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas

TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint as a driver in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said.

Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.

Just minutes later, police said the driver had already entered the City of Troy.

Heading northbound, police said the driver refused to stop and was going well above 100 miles per hour as they went around vehicles on the left side, near the center wall.

Arriving at the IH-35 split north of Hillsboro, the driver continued on towards Forth Worth until they crashed just moments later.

Police said both the driver and their passenger died on the scene as a result of their injuries.

As part of preliminary information, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said in a press conference that officers heard a gunshot out of the vehicle right before the vehicle crashed, according to WFAA.

The suspect had shot the driver, which led to officers approaching the vehicle and at least one Forth Worth officer fired at the suspect, according to WFAA.

The Troy Police Department has since publicly stated that they did not fire any weapons at the suspect - but remained on the scene to assist Forth Worth police.

An investigation into this incident remains both active and open.

At this time, identities are being held until the next of kin has been notified.