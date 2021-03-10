Two Belton High School seniors selected as National Merit Scholarship finalists

BELTON, TX — Two seniors from one Central Texas high school received a prestigious honor.

Benjamin Broom and Mitchell Bonner of Belton High School were named finalists for this year's National Merit Scholarship Program.

The students will now have the opportunity to earn scholarship money based on their academic records, such as preliminary SAT scores, school and community activities, leadership characteristics and awards.

"Yeah it's super exciting. When we took the test, that was over a year ago. I knew it was important. I studied for it, I worked hard for it," said Bonner.

"When I heard back about the semi-finalists, it blew me away a little bit, and then when I heard back about the finalists, I was very excited about that," Broom responded.

Broom and Bonner are among 15,000 high school students selected nationwide.

After graduation, Broom plans to study neuroscience at Baylor University, while Bonner will major in mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University.