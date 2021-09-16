Turned over cattle truck causing traffic delays on I-35 in Belton

BELTON, Texas — Belton police say a turned over cattle truck has shut down part of I-35.

The cattle truck turned over at 290 SB and traffic is being diverted off southbound I-35 at Loop 121 and reentry is available at Shanklin.

Police advise the public to consider alternate routes or to prepare for delays.

#BPDTrafficAlert: A cattle truck turned over at the 290 SB. Traffic is being diverted off I-35 SB at the Loop 121 exit (#292) onto the service road. Traffic can re-enter I-35 at Shanklin. Please consider alternate routes or prepare for delays. ⚠ pic.twitter.com/FxHw3vss0J — Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) September 16, 2021

