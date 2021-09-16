Watch
Turned over cattle truck causing traffic delays on I-35 in Belton

Belton Police Department
Belton crash 9-16
Posted at 7:59 AM, Sep 16, 2021
BELTON, Texas — Belton police say a turned over cattle truck has shut down part of I-35.

The cattle truck turned over at 290 SB and traffic is being diverted off southbound I-35 at Loop 121 and reentry is available at Shanklin.

Police advise the public to consider alternate routes or to prepare for delays.

