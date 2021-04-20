Troy ISD student suspended for his hairstyle, mom advocates for change

TROY, TX — A Troy ISD student has been suspended for two weeks and summer saying the policy should be changed because it’s outdated what others believe the students suggest change his hair.

A Native and African American student, Maddox Cozart, has spent 10 days and counting doing in-school suspension all because his hairstyle violates the Troy ISD’s dress code.

Maddox's mother, Hope Cozart along with her family, spoke out against her son’s suspension saying the rule needs to change.

“It’s disheartening. He’s a child. A child shouldn’t have to go through this over hair,” said Cozart.

Cozart says her 11-year-old braided his hair to learn more about his African heritage but she believes the suspension is teaching him that he can’t express himself.

“This community is growing and we need to open up change for others that are going to come in. Let them know that we accept them,” said Cozart.

Supporters of the school policy say Cozart is just trying to turn the situation into something it’s not. They believe her son should comply with the rule, like everyone else.

“It’s not a race issue until they made it one. It’s a rule issue,” said one supporter.

Cozart said her daughter also faced backlash from the district when she dyed her hair red earlier this year.

She said at that time, The principal stepped in to veto discipline against her daughter. Troy ISD superintendent Neil Jeter said the board will not comment on the disciplinary actions of one of their students.

Cozart said she’s planning to take legal action against the district and is hoping the Texas lawmakers pass legislation to allow her son to keep his hairstyle.