Transfer students are becoming more frequent and here's why

BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's National Transfer Students week, a time to highlight students who face struggles and success transferring to another school.

There are many challenges that come with being a student.

Data shows most times the main challenge for students is their finances.

US News and World Report found tuition and fees at private national universities have jumped 134 percent, out-of-state tuition and fees at public national universities have risen 141 percent, and In-state tuition and fees at public national universities have grown the most, increasing 175 percent.

Essentially, the cost of getting a tertiary education is going up and that's why more students like Kiersurn Shaw are opting for community college or a cheaper way into starting a traditional 4-year university.

