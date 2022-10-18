Watch Now
HometownBell County

Actions

Transfer students are becoming more frequent and here's why

school students
ABC15
school students
Posted at 1:33 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 14:33:33-04

BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's National Transfer Students week, a time to highlight students who face struggles and success transferring to another school.

There are many challenges that come with being a student.

Data shows most times the main challenge for students is their finances.

US News and World Report found tuition and fees at private national universities have jumped 134 percent, out-of-state tuition and fees at public national universities have risen 141 percent, and In-state tuition and fees at public national universities have grown the most, increasing 175 percent.

Essentially, the cost of getting a tertiary education is going up and that's why more students like Kiersurn Shaw are opting for community college or a cheaper way into starting a traditional 4-year university.

Coming up tonight at 6 we'll bring you more on the future of transfer students and university enrollment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019