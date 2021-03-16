Tour Temple hopes to show community a good time while supporting local businesses

TEMPLE, TX — A new Central Texas business is aiming to bring fun and tourism to their community.

Staring this week, people can come to Temple for a unique experience showcasing what downtown has to offer.

Tour Temple is opening Wednesday with the goal of showing people a good time, while supporting their fellow local businesses.

”Tour Temple is a new venue here in downtown Temple. We're providing wine tours and brew tours on our shuttle bus. We’re also doing corporate travel and custom city and area tours,” said Co-Owner of Tour Temple Dan Elder.

They also have their own brick and mortar locations that will have a bar and live entertainment which will be unique to the area.

”We’re looking to be a go-to destination for live comedy. We will be bringing in comedy shows and comedians from all around. Saturdays will be our showcase night,” said Elder.

They will also be hosting comedy open mic nights on Wednesdays for up-and-coming comedians, showing that they really are all about the community.

”Know that we’re based out of here and our heart is here. You know the owners aren’t even originally from here and they chose here for them to set routes,” said Asstistant General Manager of Tour Temple Rhonda Rosedrake.

That’s why their business was created with supporting local businesses in mind.

The idea is to work closely with the businesses in the city so that everyone can thrive together.

”There is so many great things and great places and businesses opening up and this really gives them a chance to network with us. That’s what we want, we want to promote all the local things we can,” said Rosedrake.

Tour Temple will be opening this week, but they won’t be serving alcohol just yet due to the wait time for TABC permits.

Opening day is Wednesday, giving them a chance to start wine and brewery tours on Thursday and Friday.