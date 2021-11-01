Three people escape early morning apartment fire in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Three people were rescued from an apartment fire around 3:45 a.m. Monday at 502 Wyoming Street in Killeen.

The apartment building has eight units and the flames were contained to a single unit that was occupied by three people.

The mother in the unit was able to drop her baby from the second-story window to a bystander who caught the baby below.

The mother was able to escape out of the front door and downstairs. The woman's brother also escaped and wasn't injured.

Two of the eight units in the apartment building are uninhabitable and the remaining units don't have any damage.

The mother and baby were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and are both in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal's office.