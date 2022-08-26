The true issues in downtown North Killeen through the eyes of residents

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen now has its new revitalization director, Katlin Kizito, on board. Her duty is to bring life back into the downtown Killeen area.

"It's a task someone needs to take," said Ms. Janis Robinson, a downtown Killeen resident.

Robinson said there are some primary areas that need attention in the area.

That's where the new revitalization director comes in.

In the City of Killeen's press conference Ms Kizito, she stated, “One of the big things especially as we go to become a main street community, as promotion of downtown, so creating these events to drive people back downtown, to renew the sense of exploration and see what it has to offer.”

Residents say the existing core problems must first be addressed and that's the homeless who reside in the area.

KXXV Robinson, downtown Killeen resident

"Helping people having someplace to stay, don't be putting the people out in the sun like they do with no transportation... you have to help the ones who are in need."

Coming up tonight at 6 p.m. we’ll bring you more on Ms. Johnson’s 10 years spent in the downtown Killeen area and word from business owners on what needs immediate change.