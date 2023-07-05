The Salvation Army opens Bell County cooling station: July 5

TEMPLE, Texas — The Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope is opening a cooling station on July 5 at 419 West Avenue G. in Temple.

The cooling station will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., during the hottest part of the day.

Doors are open to anyone that needs shelter from the severe heat, free of charge. An evening meal in the center's dining area will also be available for those that arrive.

Only registered service animals will be allowed in the cooling station.

“On hot days with excessive humidity, we will open our building during the hottest part of the day so those in need can come in off the streets and stay cool, hydrated and safe,” Captain David Beckham of The Salvation Army in Bell County said.

For more information about the cooling station, please call The Salvation Army at 254-774-9961 or visit their website at salvationarmybellcounty.org.