The problem in North Killeen through the eyes of one business owner

A new revitalization director, Kaitlin Kizito, has been hired by the City of Killeen as part of an effort to bring life back to downtown.

Business owners like Hyekyong Pak who work in the area on the daily said certain areas need specific attention.

Pak's the owner of Oh Seafood Market a business located right in the heart of North Killeen. She's been in business for 21 years in the area and as of recently she said things have worsened in the area. It's more than what a revitalization director can fix Pak said.

“We’ve been here 22 years and we’ve never had so many things happen over the last two years," Pak said.

Executive Director of Development for the city Edwin Revell said back in June that the revitalization director would be in charge of main street application.

Now the work is set to begin. Still, as someone who sees the problems of North Killeen first-hand Pak said the focus should be on the homeless.

"I think the homeless people they should register them, so if there’s crimes in this area and we have camera footage of them they would identify who they are," said Pak.

Killeen Police Department shared this statement with 25 News:

"The Killeen Police Department looks forward to working with the new director and downtown business owners in making our downtown a safer, cleaner, more welcoming place for everyone. Our Homeless Outreach Officer along with our newly formed Community Engagement Unit is fully committed to making this happen. As our city management has committed to expanding that unit, we will continue to have our officers patrol the area."

Downtown Killeen has a 70 percent vacancy rate for businesses. Where and what changes exactly will be made is still unknown.

The City of Killeen public information officer said more information from the revitalization director herself will be shared at a later date.