Killeen Fire Department wins this year's 'Battle of the Badges'

KILLEEN, Texas — On Aug. 12, the city of Killeen held their annial "Battle of Badges" Blood Drive.

The Killeen Police Department and the Killeen Fire Department partnered with Carter BloodCare to put on the drive.

In total, Carter BloodCare says that there were 54 donors who gave 55 units of blood. That means 150 can now possibly be saved.

“It was a really good drive,” said Vickie Carpenter, operations manager of Central Texas, Carter BloodCare. “We consider this a very successful event. Turnout was great!”

After someone donated blood, they were asked to cast their vote for either "boots" (fire department) or "badges" (police department).

Killeen police were on a three-year winning streak, but this year, the Killeen Fire Department ended up with the most votes.

As part of their friendly wager, Killeen police will now have to wash the company vehicles of the Killeen Fire Department.