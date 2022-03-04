The City of Killeen's trying to fill many lifeguard positions by summer

KILLEEN, Texas — If you're looking for a new job and enjoy having some fun in the sun, The City of Killeen and the greater area in Bell County are hiring for lifeguards this summer.

Due to the shortage experienced last year, the city is trying to amp up on incentives, salaries, and benefits. Heather Buller, The City's Assistant Director of Recreation Services said, “We actually increased our hourly pay for all of our lifeguards.”

Cities across Central Texas are making these changes to make these lifeguard positions more attractive. There has been an employee shortage across the country, and it's being felt on the local level. Most municipal pools have shortened or limited their operating hours because of this shortage.

“As long as the kids stay with us from year to year, there are more opportunities for that pay to increase.”

Amy Mersiovsk, Nursing Director with TAMU, spoke on the importance of water safety and the need for lifeguards. “Drowning is a huge problem; it’s one of the most common causes of death in children and also a common cause among the elderly," she said.

Killeen is paying $11 an hour as a starting salary and will also reimburse applicants for the cost of their lifeguard certification. They are looking to fill 81 positions by this summer. More information is available on their website: killeentexas.gov.