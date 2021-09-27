Texas VLB invites public to attend burial of unaccompanied U.S. Air Force Veteran

KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas Veterans Land Board is inviting the public to attend the burial of Unaccompanied U.S. Air Force Veteran A1C Randy Otis Sirois.

Sirois’s burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Sirois will receive a full military burial.

If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the On-Site Representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

