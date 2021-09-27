Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Texas VLB invites public to attend burial of unaccompanied U.S. Air Force Veteran

items.[0].image.alt
Texas Veterans Land Board
Randy Otis Sirois
Posted at 9:22 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 10:43:41-04

KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas Veterans Land Board is inviting the public to attend the burial of Unaccompanied U.S. Air Force Veteran A1C Randy Otis Sirois.

Sirois’s burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Sirois will receive a full military burial.

If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the On-Site Representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019