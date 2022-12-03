Texas Rangers investigating after man in custody found dead in Killeen jail cell

Killeen police said a 46-year-old man who was in custody on multiple arrest warrants was found dead in his cell on Friday.

Police said Wayne Joseph Dunlap was transported to the Killeen Police Department Jail on Thursday.

"While awaiting arraignment, Mr. Dunlap was found unresponsive in his cell," said police. "Killeen paramedics responded and found no signs of life."

The warrants of his arrest were for criminal mischief, two counts criminal trespass, and burglary of a vehicle, according to the police department.

Dunlap was pronounced dead at 1:46 a.m. on Friday by Justice of the Peace Johnson.

An autopsy was ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, said police.

"The Texas Rangers was notified and are the lead investigating agency," said police. "The investigation is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released."