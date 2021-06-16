Texas passes law to limit what public schools can teach about current events, America’s history of racism

“When you put a bill in place from even being able to teach the truth about the history of this country what is it exactly that you’re trying to hide and why,” said Bell County Parent Aya Fubara Eneli.

The legislative session is over but many Central Texans are still raising concerns about certain bills, especially House Bill 3979. It will limit what public schools can teach students about current events and America’s history of racism.

Several opponents rallied in Belton against the bill on Sunday.

“The understanding that children have is framed in elementary school in so many ways. The idea that we should wait on this when all we’re doing is wanting to teach the facts and teach the truth makes no sense,” said Killeen Educators Association President Rick Beaulé.

Specifically, the new law bars teachers from discussing some current events, and if they do, they must explore them without giving deference to any one perspective.

The legislation contains several other factors which opponents say aim to overlook racism and “white-wash” history.

“All of these are related to specific laws including laws it said a black person gets killed if they learn how to read or write. Also including the segregation of our schools,” said Eneli.

Supporters of the law say that’s not true. They want to prevent the teaching of critical race theory, which studies how race has impacted societal structures in the country.

Supporters claim the theory approach is often misleading and teaches people of color they were oppressed by one race, white people.

Lt. Gov Dan Patrick recently said in a statement, “Texans roundly reject the ‘woke’ philosophies that espouse that one race or sex is better than another and that someone, by virtue of their race or sex, is innately racist, oppressive or sexist."

“This isn't about critical race theory. Most of the people who bring up critical race theory don’t know it, can’t spell it, never heard of it before the smokescreen was created. This is about speaking truth,” said Eneli.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill into law Tuesday evening.