Texas man convicted for impersonating FBI agent, hoping to access Fentanyl prescriptions

A 52-year-old Texas man, Jonathan Jefferson Ferris, was convicted Monday, June 28, for impersonating a federal agent on two counts.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs made the announcement today.

A federal jury was presented evidence that Ferris visited a Temple pharmacy on multiple occasions in July and August of 2019, attempting to fill an out-of-state prescription for Fentanyl patches, according to the release.

Ferris purposely identified himself as an FBI agent, that was on an out-of-town assignment, and used false documentation as well as a fake FBI identification card on a lanyard to get pharmacists to fulfill his request.

Ferris now faces three years in federal prison, and will face sentencing September 29, 2021 when he appears before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright.

The investigation was conducted by The FBI, investigators from DEA Diversion, and the Cedar Park Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier is the prosecutor of this case.