Study says Texas is second-deadliest state for crashes during July 4th weekend, DPS and doctors urge safety

It’s an exciting time of year anytime our nation’s birthday rolls around, but it can also be a dangerous time of year too.

“They’re expecting over 3-million Texans to hit the roadways this week,” said TDPS State Trooper Sgt. Bryan Washko.

Texas has the second highest number of traffic related deaths in the country during the Fourth of July weekend over the past 14 years, according to a recent study by insurance savings app, Jerry.

The holiday weekend has local law-enforcement beefing up their presence.

“They’re focusing on speed violation, seatbelt violation of course DWIs. Also, the move over slow down law,” said Sgt. Washko.

Sgt. Washko said they are also going to be looking for drunk drivers.

“When they do that, they just do not endanger themselves. They endanger my family, your family or everybody that’s around them if they were the crash. We see that all too often around the holiday weekend,” said Sgt. Washko.

The roadway is not the only danger to look out for. Blazing heat can also cause problems.

“You can kind of get distracted by the event that you’re at. Sometimes that event also involves alcohol that can actually act like a diuretic and make you lose more fluid than you are taking in,” said Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Dr. Greg Newman.

That is why it is always good to drink plenty of water and plan.

“That can be an ice chest with lots of cool rags. Lots of fluids as well and a place that you can go to quickly if you feel like you are getting overheated,” said Dr. Newman.

You should also check your vehicle before you hit the road and follow the rules.

“Check your tires, because I know it’s expensive, but get them replaced. You must get them replaced. That’s a very big issue,” said Dr. Newman.