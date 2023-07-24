Watch Now
Texas DPS: Pedestrian hit and killed after walking in roadway on US 190

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jul 24, 2023
BELL COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian was killed early Monday morning after walking in the roadway and being hit by a driver in a pick-up truck.

According to Texas DPS, troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian and vehicle crash at around 4:45 a.m.

The pick-up truck was being operated by a 60-year-old female from Rockdale, and was traveling westbound on US 190.

For reasons unknown, 37-year-old female, Crystal Lynne Swanson of Temple, was walking in the lane of travel, and the driver was unable to avoid a collision, hitting Swanson with her vehicle.

Swanson was pronounced dead on the scene, and next of kin have been notified.

This investigation is still ongoing, and "Texas DPS would like to remind pedestrians that walking in the roadway is not only unlawful, but extremely dangerous."

