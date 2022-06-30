Texas DPS increasing presence for 4th of July weekend

The roadways are going to be packed this Fourth of July weekend, which is why the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Highway Patrol is beefing up their police presence- looking for people violating those traffic laws.

Texas DPS says last year the state racked up more than 4,400 deaths on roadways, the deadliest in the past 30 years.

They are launching two campaigns this week to crack down on dangerous drivers. One of those happening this weekend, Operation Holiday, will target drivers who violate traffic laws, including speeding, not wearing their seat belts, or drunk driving.

The second campaign, Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort or C.A.R.E., focuses on reducing crashes for the “slow down" and "move over" law.

“It is every driver's responsibility to slow down and move over when they approach an emergency vehicle. Wear their safety belt all the time, every time. Reduce their speed and [eliminate] distractions. Cell phone usage is against the law...that’s gonna be one of our number one factors in fatality crashes,” said TDPS Highway Patrol Sgt. Bryan Washko.

DPS troopers also say to check your vehicle before you hit the road in weather conditions.