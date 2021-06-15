Texas Department of Transportation announces road closures ahead of construction on I-14 in Belton

BELTON, TX — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced that two roads that pass under I-14 in Belton will temporarily close for construction.

The two roads will be closed as crews work to set beams to add an additional lane to each bridge.

Starting at 7 pm, on Tuesday, June 15, a portion of Simmons Road under the I-14 bridge will be closed.

Also included in the closure is the inside lane on westbound I-14.

Weather permitting, the closures should be reopened before 8 am on Wednesday.

Beginning on Wednesday, June 16, at 7 pm, a portion of George Wilson Road under the I-14 bridge will close along with the inside lane of westbound I-14.

Weather permitting, the closures should be reopened before 8 am on Thursday.

The closures are part of the expansion of I-14 from four to six lanes from Harker Heights to Belton.

