Texas Black Business Week helping local entrepreneurs and businesses in Central Texas

No matter if you are starting a business from scratch or simply working to keep a current one afloat... it’s been tough during the pandemic.

Its why Texas Black Business week is geared toward giving business owners the tools they need to survive and thrive.

“Even in a pandemic like we’ve been going through you still can be successful. There are ways around it. If you are an online business there’s ways around it. If your brick-and-mortar business there’s ways around it,” said Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce Vice President Secret Odom.

The week includes several workshops focused on accounting, tax planning and several other topics to help aspiring business owners like local mental health professional Eleny Guerrero-Pena, who is starting her own counseling service.

“Mental health is a field that everybody doesn’t talk about especially people of color. I think it’s an area and a gap that we need to fill,” said Guerrero-Pena

Guerrero-Pena said Central Texas needs more businesses THAT cater to Spanish-speaking people.

She said this week is an opportunity for Black, Hispanic, Asian and other entrepreneurs to find resources to create a more diverse economy.

“I would like to do my best just to learn build connections and learn from the people that are here to help me,” said Guerrero-Pena

“That’s all you have to do is be educated in what is needed and put it into use,” said Odom.

Texas Black Business Week will also feature workshops on how to design and build your own website, capital gain and cryptocurrency. To learn more about the week-long event click here.