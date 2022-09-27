Texas A&M University-Central Texas jazz band perform over lunch

KILLEEN, Texas — The music department at Texas A&M University-Central Texas has stepped up when it comes to giving their music band, Acoustic Jazz Innovative, exposure.

Students in the program practice different instruments and learn the theoretical side of music as well. Then they get ready for the stage. In many cases, that stage is "the real world," associate professor Dr. Glen Brumbach said.

“What you hear today is what they’ll be doing out in the world in live performances, and we know that Austin, very near to us, is one of the top music venues in the United States," said Dr. Brumbach.

A student in the program, Nicolas Trujilo, agrees and is ready for live performance opportunities in the outside world, being indulged in the arts since he was a child.

“I started when I was 5, so the philosophy down there is a little different; it was really heavy and big for me, but I was kinda stubborn- I wanted to do it,” he said.

The Sounds Academy Organization found, regardless of socioeconomic status or school district, students who participate in quality programs score 22% better in English and 20% better on math standardized exams.

The jazz performance on Tuesday took place in the school's amphitheater, all to share the importance of the arts.