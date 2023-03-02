Texas A&M University Central Texas and Temple College host Brown Bag concert

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas A&M University Central Texas and Temple College held a Brown Bag Concert musical performance on Tuesday at their Heritage Hall Amphitheater.

Darielle Cyphers was one of the many musicians who performed, and she shared a few words on her passion for the arts.

“I’ve had people when I tell them my degree — they say 'good luck' or I've heard, 'so what are you gonna do with that?', and people always tell me certain things about my degree, but I don’t listen to them because I want to use music to impact people the way music impacted me in my life," Cyphers said.

It's for that reason why she performed at the Brown Bag concert.

“Today’s performance is a handful of our percussion majors again from Texas A&M University Central Texas and Temple College... We're performing some solos, and some duets, then we’re going to do some African drumming which is sort of Ghanan West African,” said Norman Bergeron, Director of Percussion Studies.

On Saturday in Downtown Temple at Treno Pizzeria & Taproom from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m., there will be a free jazz event with some of the performers from the Brown Bag concert — and more.