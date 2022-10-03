Texas A&M Central Texas hosts job fair with 30 different employers from across the state

Texas A&M Central Texas will be holding a job fair on Tuesday with 30 different employers from across the state.

Paige Hughes, a student at the university shared some input on the event.

“It’s a Hodge podge of different employers, there’s the police department, the Texas Department of Transportation, some ISDs, so I think it’s a great resource to explore different jobs," said Hughes.

She's a student at the university and also looking soon to land her feet in the field of social work. Career Fairs are the perfect place for just that according to Jessica Doner.

Doner is the coordinator for Career and Professional Development at Texas A&M Central Texas.

“Things that you should bring with you are copies of your resume, be prepared to answer questions like what are you interested in, what are your goals, tell me about yourself," said Doner.

The career fair starts at 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at Warriors Hall on Texas A&M Central Texas grounds.

With the unemployment rate increasing to 3.7 percent in August, its highest since February, getting Central Texans hired is still a priority.