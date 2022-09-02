Texas A&M Central Texas alumni gives back to local community

Samantha Roberts wears several hats as a military spouse, a mom of two, a full-time employee with a financial institution, a recent graduate from A&M-Central Texas, and currently a graduate student at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Roberts also pays it forward by doing many social work nonprofit activities to give back to the Killeen community and for that, she's being highlighted.

Though she's graduated from TAMUCT, she still has a close relationship with the school and their Phi Alpha Honor Society chapter. Through that group... her acts of community service come in.

"With Phi Alpha, we see which areas in the community need assistance, different organizations whether its a school or facility that might need something to help with the residents or students, with that we come up with different ideas on how we can help come to a solution then we fundraise, donate and try to find a way to make that happen for them," said Roberts.

She feels like the need for social workers is growing more than ever.

"There's a need for social workers in all environments, in the school district, a library, low-income areas, hospice settings, in corporate companies too," said Roberts.

It is because of her love for the field that she's so dedicated to giving back to those areas through community service in whatever way she can.

One of the organizations she works alongside is Operation Stand Down which caters to those experiencing homelessness.

Roberts and other members of the chapter give back in so many ways and as a result, the Phi Alpha National Honor Society will reward them for their acts of social service.