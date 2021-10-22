Temple woman advances to season finale of Outrageous Pumpkins on Food Network

TEMPLE, Texas — Earlier this month, Good Morning Texas introduced you to a Temple woman who's competing in a pumpkin carving show on the Food Network.

Outrageous Pumpkins airs Sunday night on the Food Network.

She's moving on to the season finale this weekend and she tells us her recent success is life-changing.

As the artist behind a life-size motorcycle with a headless rider, Kristina Patenaude is carving out a niche for herself in the world of professional pumpkin carving.

"Pumpkin carving really is one of those things the more time you put into it the better it's going to come out," Patenaude explained.

She calls the monumental task "like climbing Mount Everest," something she didn't believe she could do while juggling chronic pain after childbirth.

"After I had my kids, I got sick and had to put my dreams and aspirations on hold," Patenaude said.

But that all changed when the Food Network came a calling.

"It really sparked something in me," said Patenaude. "I think it made me realize that it's not too late."

She's now in the top four, going into the Outrageous Pumpkins finale.

"It's been surreal," Patenaude said.

Her unbelievable creativity will be put to the test this Sunday.

"It's just been such a great privilege to be part of such a great production," Patenaude said.

In the next episode, she will have to create a five feet tall pumpkin hero who has just 30 seconds to save the world from doomsday.