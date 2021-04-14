Temple sees 28% increase in manufacturing employment over the last 10 years

TEMPLE, TX — The Temple Economic Development Corporation says Temple has increased its manufacturing employment by 28% between the years 2010 and 2020.

Between Niagra Bottling and both H-E-B and Walmart distribution centers, the city of Temple has proven to be a great spot for employers of manufacturing companies.

There is still room to expand, as Temple's Industrial Park has nearly 1,600 acres of vacant land. They're ready to grow and expand for another 10 years.

Temple Chamber of Commerce President Rod Henry says it's Temple's location that makes it so eye-catching to employers.

"Obviously Interstate 35 is a critical factor, it being the north-south connector here in the country," Henry said.

Existing companies are also looking to expand their already established buildings. The TEDC says battery maker East Penn Manufacturing Co. invested $106 million in an expansion plan for its facility.

Experts predict another 12% increase in job growth over the next decade.