Temple resident takes live grenade home after finding it at park, origin of explosive unknown

Officers responded to a call from a Temple resident at 10:44 am Tuesday, July 20, after they found a grenade at West Temple Community Park.

According to The Temple Police Department, the caller found an authentic high-explosive grenade and took it home.

Officers responded to the call at 7700 block of Honeysuckle Dr. to collect and safely dispose of the grenade. The device was not set off, and the caller was not charged for the incident.

“It is unusual to find explosive devices in the area, but it is certainly a possibility while living close to a military base, but they must be handled professionally,” Deputy Chief McNeill Fairey said.

Although the Temple Police Department and Fort Hood Explosive Ordinance Disposal were able to safely dispose of the device, officers warn residents that they should always call 911 on site and never touch or move any explosive devices they encounter.

“Remember, any explosive device can become unstable even by picking it up,” Fairey said.

It is unknown at this time how the explosive was found in the community park.