Temple resident helps bridge gap in teaching shortage at Killeen ISD

Temple resident, Henry Hank Mayes is making what many think is impossible; possible.

He received his associate's degree at the age of 60, he's now furthering his studies at A&M Central Texas to become a certified teacher.

In light of the severe teaching shortage, Hank said he's doing what other teachers did for him.

“Growing up my family life wasn’t pretty good at all," said Hank. "I had a stepfather that was pretty abusive to all the kids ... going to school was my safe haven I felt safe there, the teachers took me under their wing and helped raise me."

By 2025, the national teacher shortage will result in approximately 110,000 fewer teachers than the country needs, the Economic Policy Institute found.

That's why Hank wants to step up to help the younger generation.

"There is a shortage and I know that because I have grandchildren in school, like I said, I was raised by my teachers [and] by my coaches and they made me a positive influence today," said Hank.

Hank is currently a teacher in training at Killeen ISD.

“I don’t think it is ever too late to learn, I think you can learn at any age," said Hank.