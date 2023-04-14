Watch Now
Temple Pride to host Thrive LGBTQIA+ conference on Saturday

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
A gay pride flag flutters with the American flag at Seattle's City Hall for the month of June to recognize the LGBTQ community during pride month, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Seattle.
Posted at 7:13 PM, Apr 13, 2023
TEMPLE, Texas — The Vine Church in Temple is set to host a free Thrive LGBTQIA+ conference on Saturday, April 15 — anyone is invited to attend, according to Temple Pride.

The conference is for anyone interested in learning about issues in the LGBTQIA+ community, with speakers discussing current legislation affecting the community.

Social worker Joy Muller will be speaking about various topics including mental health in the LGBTQIA+ community, and a few parents are set to speak about having children that identify as LGBTQIA+ and how to not make them feel ashamed, but accepted and loved.

Many other speakers and professionals will be speaking, and lunch will be provided at the event.

More information about Temple Pride can be found on their Facebook page.

