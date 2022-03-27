Temple police: Two suspects wanted in connection to theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people wanted for theft.

Around 6 p.m. this afternoon, officers responded to the 3000 Block of South 31st Street on reports of theft, according to the Temple Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male suspect stealing jewelry and cash from a store.

During this incident, the suspect did not use any weapons but"threatened to use one," said Temple P.D.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Authorties believe there may be a possible second subject that assisted the male suspect in fleeing. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Temple P.D. at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 to report anonymously.